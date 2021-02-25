Local Product Kylie Naomi Set to Face UL Softball This Weekend

A former local prep softball standout will be competing against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns this weekend in the UL/LSU Crossover Invitational.

Kiley Naomi, who played her high school softball at North Vermilion, is a third-year starting shortstop for the 10th-ranked Oklahoma St. Cowgirls.

Oklahoma St. will take on 9th-ranked Louisiana twice in the event, on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge, and then again on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Yvette Girouard Field in Lafayette.

As a freshman in 2019, Naomi hit .258, to go along 6 home runs, 18 runs batted in, and 19 stolen bases, helping the Cowgirls to the Women's College World Series.

Last season, as a sophomore, Naomi was off to a great start before the 2020 season was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, hitting .429 with three homers and ten runs batted in over nine games.

This season, Naomi is off to another great start, hitting .344 with five runs batted in, to go along with seven stolen bases.

A native of Maurice, Naomi earned All-District, All-Parish, and All-State honorable mention honors as a sophomore, All-District, and All-Parish honors again as a junior, while being tabbed a first-team All-State performer by the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, and All-District and All-Parish as a senior, while being chosen a first-team All-State honoree by the LSWA and LSCA in 2018.

Naomi helped guide North Vermilion to the Class 3A state title in 2017.

The Cowgirls, who are a perfect 9-0 on the season, will face LSU twice in Baton Rouge on Friday, and Louisiana and Buffalo in Baton Rouge on Saturday, before wrapping up play on Sunday against the Cajuns in Lafayette.