Local Product Kiley Naomi Set to Face UL

A former local prep softball standout will be competing against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns this weekend in the UAB Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Alabama.

Kiley Naomi, who played her high school softball at North Vermilion, is a second-year starting shortstop for the Oklahoma St. Cowgirls.

14th-ranked Oklahoma St. will take on 11th-ranked Louisiana twice in the event, on Friday at 12:30 pm, and then again on Saturday at 10 am.

Last season, as a freshman, Naomi hit .258, to go along 6 home runs, 18 runs batted in, and 19 stolen bases, helping the Cowgirls to the Women's College World Series.

This season, as a sophomore, Naomi is leading OSU in hitting, batting .429, to go along with three homers, 10 RBI's, and four steals.

A native of Maurice, Naomi earned All-District, All-Parish and All-State honorable mention honors as a sophomore, All-District and All-Parish honors again as a junior, while being tabbed a first-team All-State performer by the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, and All-District and All-Parish as a senior, while being chosen a first-team All-State honoree by the LSWA and LSCA in 2018.

Naomi helped guide North Vermilion to Class 3A state title in 2017.

We congratulate Kiley on her success at Oklahoma St. and wish her the best in the future.