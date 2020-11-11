Local Marine Shouts Out Ragin Cajun Fans on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ [Video]

ESPN's "Salute to Service" is happening this week in tribute to our Nation's military. If you've seen any of the various soldiers shout outs, there's one in particular that may have caught your attention.

During ESPN's "First Take" Lafayette native Corporal Andrew Hiatt, currently stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, sent out his happy 245th birthday message to the Marine Corp and all of his fellow Marines.

He then sent out a special shout out to all of his fellow Ragin Cajun football fans followed with the appropriate "AAAAHHHHHEEEEE!".

You can take the man out of Cajun Country, but can't take the Cajun Country out of the man.

Corporal Hiatt, thank you for your service, and thank you for making Acadiana proud!