Local Legend Dustin Poirier Talks Next Opponent On Twitter

Lafayette native and international UFC superstar, Dustin Poirier, has long been known for his ability to wear his opponents down with a barrage of punches. But, it's worth noting that he understands how to have some fun on the internet too.

After posting the below post-training session photo to Twitter, @DustinPoirier took the time to chat it up with some of his followers

The question of when Poirier will fight Connor McGregor, that I am sure he gets on an annoingly regular basis, came up right away. It didn't take long for @DustinPoirier to nip that one in the bud

So no Poirier vs. McGregor to happen any time soon, but what about other fight rumors? Well a Ferguson vs. Poirier fight poster has been circulating around the internet, but @DustinPoirier took the time to address that as well

OK, so Poirier has jokes! But, all jokes aside... who will Poirier be fighting next??? Well @DustinPoirier took the chance to let his fans know his next opponent and you can see his answer below

Looks like Poirier is just going to be fighting off those post-bout pounds for the time being.

He was also asked about a past fight that pinned him against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Check out his response below @DustinPoirier

A bit of humble humor out of the veteran fighter, but that is what it takes to have a lasting career in the UFC which Mr. Poirier has had and will continue to have with the fighting spirit that he brings into every battle.

If you haven't gotten a chance to watch Poirier fight, just check out the highlights from his win over Dan Hooker, which many have already deemed as the fight of the year.

Moral of the story - give @DustinPoirier a follow on Twitter and make sure you tune in the next time he steps into the octagon! This is a guy you need to get behind.