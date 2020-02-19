Local DJ Ticketed For Playing ‘Neck’ From Mardi Gras Parade Float

Here's why you might want to avoid playing 'Neck' on your Mardi Gras float.

Mardi Gras is always a fun time. The parties are extra lit. The revelry is always on another level. One reveler may have gone a little too far and now he's fighting to defend his actions.

Rickey Kidder rolled in the Carencro Mardi Gras parade this past weekend and everyone had a good time up until the end of the parade. As Kidder's float was nearing the end of the parade route police pulled him over and allegedly accused him of playing "profane music."

Kidder says he "spent weeks" gathering clean edits for the parade and assured police that there was no profanity coming from his float during the parade. He even invited police to come on board and check his music for themselves.

As the owner of the float, Kidder says one of the only rules when he registered was "no profanity" in the music and he was sure to abide by the regulations. Kidder believes the song in question was Jay Da Wizard's popular 'Neck' remake.

Although Kidder played the clean version of "Neck" (Jay Da Wizard was actually on the float performing as well) he believes what police may have heard was the crowd singing the explicit chant notoriously heard in Death Valley from LSU fans.

Kidder says he doesn't remember hearing the chant but believes that it's hard for him to control what anyone would say in public. He says he has to go to court on March 19 and plans on fighting the ticket and pleading his case.

Will authorities hold him accountable for playing the song? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, I wouldn't suggest playing it from your float at any Mardi Gras parade.

Because let's be honest, they WILL sing it... and NOT the clean version.