Local Community Mourns the Sudden Loss of Kevin Faulk’s 19-Year-Old Daughter, Kevione Faulk

It is with great sadness that we report Kevin Faulk's 19-year-old daughter, Kevione Faulk, has passed away.

Kevione is one of Faulk's three children with his wife LaTisha and the news of her passing sent shockwaves through our local community. Although an official cause of death was not revealed, LSU confirmed the reports of her passing with a heartfelt message from the football team's official Twitter account.

Starting out at Carencro High School as one of the highest recruits in the country, Faulk would go on to play college football at LSU before becoming a Super Bowl Champion during his 13-year career with the New England Patriots.

Scott Halleran, Getty Images

But, during his entire career, Faulk (and his family) would always call Carencro and the Lafayette area home. It was common to see Faulk around town in the offseason during his NFL career—and he would eventually come back home for good after retirement to first coach at Carencro High School before heading back to LSU where he is currently the running backs coach.

LSU was also home for Kevione, who was a student worker for the LSU football staff.

South Louisiana residents who have followed his career feel like they have grown up with Faulk and his family, which is why friends, family members, and fans alike are all mourning the sudden loss of his daughter, Kevione.

As tributes poured in for Kevione, she was remembered for her smile and her laughter, as hundreds of people sent their condolences and prayers to the Faulk family in the wake of their sudden loss.

Our deepest condolences go out to the Faulk family as they mourn the loss of Kevione—a daughter, a sister, a friend to so many, and a true light in the community she called home.

May Kevione rest in peace, and may our prayers remain wrapped around the Faulk family during this difficult time.