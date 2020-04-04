Local Bride Gets Drive-By Bridal Shower During Coronavirus Pandemic [VIDEO]

How sweet was this?

A Lafayette woman who is set to get married had a "drive-by" bridal shower.

Friends and family didn't let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from celebrating Chelsey Duplechin's bridal shower. Gifts were dropped off as Chelsey looked on and it was all done from a safe distance.

We love seeing how many of you are adjusting during this crisis and we hope that all of you stay safe.

Congrats to Chelsey and her finance and we hope that your wedding day is one you'll never forget. This is so sweet.