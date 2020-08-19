LISTEN: UL Football’s Billy Napier on State of the Program

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Will we have Ragin' Cajuns college football in 2020? No one exactly knows but what we do know is that Louisiana is gearing up as if they're going to have a season until someone tells them otherwise.

On Wednesday Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns head football coach Billy Napier joined me on The Word With G during hour two of the program to give us the lowdown on his group as they gear up for the hopeful beginning of the 2020 season.

During the program, coach told us about the potential of replacing the McNeese game from September 5th, how practice as been going for them, and how the young guys are progressing.

In addition, we get into his offense, new defensive coordinator Patrick Toney what he brings to the table, new special teams coach Robby Discher, and much more.

In case you missed it, take a listen here:

