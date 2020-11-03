The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns grabbed a second straight win on Saturday when they defeated the Texas State Bobcats 44-34. With Election Day on Tuesday Billy Napier wasn't present for Louisiana Football Live so Dr. Bryan Maggard, Cajuns Athletic Director stepped in for him from Pete's Family Sports Grill.

With the road win on Saturday, Louisiana continued their climb back towards the Top 25 in college football as they're ranked 27th in the AP Poll and 29th in the Coaches Poll.

During the show this week Dr. Maggard joined Jay Walker to discuss the importance of voting with Election Day, how much of a process it is, the Cajuns winning another game, the trip to San Marcos, scheduling, and much more.

