LISTEN: The 2020 Carencro Bears From Head Coach Tony Courville

Tony Courville is entering his fourth year as the head coach for the Carencro Bears and this off-season has been a little bit different than he's ever faced before.

He joined me on The Word With G Thursday to discuss how he's handled the pandemic, how he's learned, evolved and grown as a head coach, workouts for his team, his expectations, and much more.

In 2019 the Bears finished 8-2 in District 5-4A, they won two home playoff games before bowing out on the road to a tough Warren Easton team. In addition, this team has a lot of starters coming back on both offense and defense with nine on each side of the football. Coach Courville is jazzed up about his defense and the running backs that they have returning this season, he just hopes we have a season to see it all play out.

In case you missed the conversation with Tony Courville you can take a listen back to it right here:

