LISTEN: Shaq Talks NBA Restart, Kobe Bryant and More

One of the most, if not the most, dominant big men to have play the game of basketball Shaquille O'Neal stopped by the ESPN1420 studio's on Wednesday and I got to sit down with him to do a short segment.

He's obviously a very big and commanding presence but once you get to talking to him he's very down to earth and a fun guy who doesn't like to take things too seriously.

Shaq and I talked about a charity pizza party/virtual concert he and Rob Gronkowski are putting on via Papa John's and The General Insurance. It's being billed as Shaq vs. Gronk as the two will compete against one another in six challenges and whenever someone wins said challenge money goes to the charity of their choosing.

The six challenges they'll be competing in are:

A lip sync battle Game of horse Jousting Sports showdown The steak challenge Buffalo Wild Wings blazin' challenge

Gronk is playing for the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) and Shaq's competing for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

We also talked about his thoughts on the NBA restarting their season and how he was sort of against a restart from the beginning, what Kobe Bryant meant to him, and a quick education on the whereabouts of Plattsburgh, New York.

In case you missed the conversation you can take a listen back to it here:

