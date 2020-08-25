LISTEN: PFF CFB Analyst Anthony Treash on Cajuns and LSU

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns had nine players named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Team on Tuesday. There were three guys who earned first-team honors in defensive end Joe Dillon, running back Elijah Mitchell and punter Rhys Byrns.

As far as the second-team team goes it included quarterback Levi Lewis, running back Trey Ragas, offensive lineman Max Mitchell and O’Cyrus Torrence, defensive tackle Zi’Yon Hill and cornerback Eric Garror. Garror also earned second-team honors as a special team return specialist.

On the LSU Tigers side of things, the latest AP Top 25 Poll came out on Monday and the Tigers were ranked sixth officially but moved up the ladder a little when you take out the teams from the Big 10 and the Pac 12.

During The Word With G on Tuesday Pro Football Senior College Football Analyst Anthony Treash joined me to talk on both teams and much more college football from around the country.

Treash also came out with his own Top 25 list in college football which you can find here.

