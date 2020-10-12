Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football had another odd week with another game being pushed back with Hurricane Delta passing through as the game against Coastal Carolina was rescheduled until this coming Wednesday.

Hopefully, everyone is safe and healthy and according to Billy Napier, Cajun Field suffered only minor damage.

Despite not playing again this week, the team pushed up further into the Top 25 as they're currently ranked 21st and are currently the only Louisiana team ranked in the Top 25 in the country.

On a weekly basis, we'll get an opportunity to hear from Ragin' Cajuns head football coach Billy Napier as he sits down with the voice of the Cajuns Jay Walker at Pete's Family Sports Grill.

This coaches show was a bit different than normal once again as Billy Napier wasn't able to make the show this week as he continued preparations for the game against Coastal on Wednesday. Therefore, strength and condition coach Mark Hocke joined Jay this week.

The guys sat down to talk about how much different this off-season was for him from a strength and conditioning coach, making sure his guys were ready to go for this odd season and more.

Next, the guys got into coach Hocke having another kid, the game against Coastal Carolina, and much more.

Finally, Ragin' Cajuns head golf coach Theo Sliman hangs out with Jay. The guys get into the squad, how they've operated with COVID, where they practice, why no facial hair, and more.

