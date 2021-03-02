LISTEN: LCG Launching New Little League

The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department will soon launch the all-new Greater Lafayette Little League. This league will provide children between the ages of 4 and 18 in northern Lafayette Parish, St. Martin, St. Landry, and Acadia Parishes the opportunity to play baseball and softball on a competitive level.

Lafayette Parks and Recreation programs manager Walter Guillory joined Bernadette Lee and Ian Auzenne on Monday's edition of Acadiana's Morning News to discuss the program and the opportunities it will provide Acadiana children.