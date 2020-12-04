The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have traveled to Boone, NC to take on a team that has dominated them in their previous six meetings. This isn't to say the games haven't been close or were blowouts but Appalachian State is currently 6-0 all-time against Louisiana.

On Thursday Ragin' Cajuns radio color analyst Gerald Broussard joined me on The Word With G in his weekly spot to preview the upcoming 2020 match-up that we'll see on Friday night.

The Mountaineers are 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Sun Belt Conference, their two losses have come against a pair of Top 25 teams in 21st ranked Marshall and 18th ranked SBC opponent Coastal Carolina.

Those two losses were by 10 and 11 points respectfully and they've won every game they should have won handly but Broussard tells us why he feels this year's team might be ripe for the picking...

The Cajuns are the 25th ranked team in the nation according to the latest College Football Playoff rankings and you can imagine this is a game they've circled (whether they'll admit it or not, you at least know the fans have).

This game was scheduled to be played earlier in the season but due to COVID within the Mountaineers locker room the game was postponed and both teams will be chomping at the bit to get after it.

The weather will also play a certain factor in this one as Gerald tells us how the rain might not be what he's worried about in this one.

