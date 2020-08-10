LISTEN: Former UL WR Bam Jackson Remembers D.J. Looney and More

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The untimely and shocking death of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football assistant offensive line coach D.J. Looney shocked the Cajun community as well as the UL football family on Saturday, August, 1st.

Last week on The Word With G I got the opportunity to talk with a guy who played for the Ragin' Cajuns offensive unit the last several years since coach Looney began his tenure here.

Former wide receiver Jarrod 'Bam' Jackson was my guest on the show and he provided some great insight into what D.J. Looney brought to the table as a coach and a person.

Jackson shared some memories, how he was on and off the field, things he'll take with him that he learned from coach Looney, and much more.

Bam is getting ready to get into coaching himself at the high school level and he's looking forward to emulating what Looney brought to the game of football.

In case you missed the conversation check it out here:

