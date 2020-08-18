LISTEN: Former LSU LB Devin White Mic’d Up at Bucs Practice

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Former LSU LB Devin White was a top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and played like it for the most part in his rookie campaign. He recorded an interception, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered for a touchdown, two and a half sacks, 91 tackles, four tackles for loss, and five QB hits.

The start of the NFL season without any preseason games is quickly approaching and all we have to glaum onto is training camp practice videotape.

If you're an LSU Tigers football fan you'll enjoy a little video of Devin White as he was mic'd up during Tuesday's Tampa Bay Bucs practice as he put in some work.

Here's White via the Tampa Bay Bucs Twitter account:

Part of me was secretly hoping that White would get to QB Tom Brady and accidentally bump into him or something along those lines. However, if he did actually hit Brady in any capacity I'm sure he or anyone else would basically be cut immediately.

White should pair well with veterans Levonte David and Shaquil Barrett to form a very formidable linebacking core for Tampa Bay. They'll definitely be a better team overall and will be a tough test for the New Orleans Saints in 2020.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook