In 2017 Dr. Bryan Maggard was hired as the Director of Athletics for the University of Louisiana and faced some adversity early in his tenure. There were major coaching decisions that needed to be made and Dr. Maggard knocked those out of the park.

There are also many other advances that Maggard has been an advocate for that have pushed this University forward from an athletics perspective and more.

Last week, Dr. Maggard and the University of Louisiana came together on a contract extension which will keep him in vermillion and white until 2025.

On Friday of last week, Dr. Maggard was nice enough to join me on The Word With G. We discussed what the extension means to him, how he and his family have been welcomed into this community, the coronavirus pandemic protocols for UL and some of the important coaching hires he's made over the past three years.

In case you missed the conversation you can listen to it in its entirety here:

