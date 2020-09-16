The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns shocked everyone with their victory over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday except themselves and those of us in the Acadiana area. Okay, maybe they surprised some of us in the area as well but we were all hopeful and knew this was a very talented group.

Every week on The Word With G I'll be talking with head coach Billy Napier as we'll recap the weekend that was, talk about the good, the bad and where they can improve, injuries, the upcoming opponent, and much more.

On this week's conversation, we got into the huge win against an Iowa State team that was nationally ranked and it was the first time ever the Cajuns had gone on the road and beat a ranked team.

We also talked about playing in a mostly empty stadium, the big plays that led to the victory, special teams coming through, how stifling the defense was, Levi Lewis and the running game pushing through, injuries, and much more.

The Cajuns hit the road again this weekend as they open Sun Belt Conference play heading to Atlanta to face the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday at 11a on ESPN.

In case you missed the conversation on Wednesday with coach Nape you can catch it right here:

