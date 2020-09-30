The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns continued their undefeated season as they moved to 3-0 on the season after an exciting 20-18 walk-off win against Georgia Southern as Nate Snyder kicked them to the victory. Snyder would be named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

Every week on The Word With G I'll be talking with head coach Billy Napier as we'll recap the weekend that was, talk about the good, the bad and where they can improve, injuries, the upcoming opponent, and much more.

During this week's conversation, we got into the confidence this team as a whole has in kicker Nate Snyder's abilities even through his struggles, dealing with not having players due to COVID, and this team not splintering and staying together.

We also talked about playing a lot of younger guys and how they stepped up to help the team to victory, Georgia Southern's gameplan against them, the importance of discipline in his life./with the team, and much more.

The Cajuns are off this weekend but will face the Appalachian State Mountaineers next Wednesday at 6:30p.

In case you missed the conversation on Wednesday with coach Nape you can catch it right here:

