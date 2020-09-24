The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns open up Cajun Field for the first time in 2020 Saturday as they welcome in another Sun Belt Conference opponent in the Georgia Southern Golden Eagles.

As Steve Peloquin wrote about the Cajuns and how they'll be missing a good group of players due to COVID-19/contact tracing and injuries they've sustained.

Radio analyst Gerald Broussard joins me every week on Thursday on The Word With G to talk about the state of the Cajuns, the previous week, and the match-up they're facing the upcoming week.

This week we got into how the Cajuns are going to have to overcome the loss of key players such as RB Elijah Mitchell, RT Max Mitchell, NG Tayland Humphrey, OLB Joe Dillon, CB AJ Washington, among others. In addition, how they'll combat those losses, defending the option offense the Golden Eagles deploy, and how the Cajuns are going to need to play in order to win Saturday.

In case you missed the conversation, here it is, take a listen:

