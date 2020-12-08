The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns basketball teams got their season underway here of late during this odd 2020 season.

The Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team is out to 2-1 start after losing their opening game to Baylor they've rebounded nicely to beat UNO in New Orleans and then LSU Shreveport at home.

Now, the women lost their only game this season last Friday dropping one to North Texas but they've got a couple of games this week and will try to rebound.

Bob Marlin and Garry Brodhead joined Jay Walker for Louisiana Basketball Live this Monday from Pete's Family Sports Grill to talk all about it and more.

Bob Marlin was up first and he and Jay spoke about that 2-1 start the team is out to, the strong play of Theo Akwuba/Dou Gueye, and a couple of other players that they've played against that used to be Cajuns.

Next, the guys discuss the upcoming schedule and how it'll be nice to begin conference play at home this season, coach Marlin gives us a breakdown of LSU Alexandria, the excitement of playing in-state rival Louisiana Tech, and much more.



Next up was Garry Brodhead to talk women's basketball with Jay and the guys begin talking about all of the moving pieces of their schedule to start this season during COVID and games getting canceled and postponed.

Then, they got into the upcoming education game on Wednesday, trying to build and shuffle their schedule, heading on the road to play most of their Sun Belt Conference games, the coaching staff this year, and more.



