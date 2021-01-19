The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team is out to a hot 9-4 start and split their first road Sun Belt Conference games this season at UT-Arlington. UL lost the opener 91-86 but rebounded to win the second game on Saturday in a defensive battle 68-51.

Now, the women's team had their second straight weekend in a row called off due to COVID issues.

Bob Marlin and Garry Brodhead join Jay Walker for Louisiana Basketball Live every Monday from Pete's Family Sports Grill to talk all about how their teams are doing and more.

Bob Marlin was up first and he and Jay spoke about their team GPA being the highest it has ever been, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the trip they took to see the Edmund Pettes Bridge in Alabama, the games against UTA, and much more.

Next, the guys discuss the upcoming schedule and facing Arkansas State, what the Red Wolves do well, scouting their team, and more.

Next up was Garry Brodhead to talk women's basketball with Jay and the guys begin talking about having to miss the games this weekend against UTA because of COVID issues. Coach Brodhead talks about how much they test, the social aspect of playing college athletics,

Then, they got into the upcoming schedule hoping that they'll be able to actually play this week, being able to turn it on after not having played in three weeks, facing Arkansas State, and a pit-stop they'll make along the way.

