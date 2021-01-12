LISTEN: Bob Marlin and Garry Brodhead on State of UL Basketball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns basketball teams got their conference schedules underway as THE REAL season has officially begun.

The Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team is out to a hot 7-2 start but split their conference opener this past weekend with Texas State at the Cajundome.

Now, the women also split their Sun Belt Conference opening games on the road against Texas State as the team is 2-5 overall and did not play this past weekend due to COVID issues with Little-Rock.

Bob Marlin and Garry Brodhead joined Jay Walker for Louisiana Basketball Live this Monday from Pete's Family Sports Grill to talk all about it and more.

Bob Marlin was up first and he and Jay spoke about their series with Arkansas Little-Rock, the hard-fought games, how well the team played, the light controversy at the end of Friday night's game, and much more.

Next, the guys discuss the upcoming schedule and facing UT-Arlington this coming weekend, they talked about the difficulties of going on the road, the new-look Mavericks team, and more.

In case you missed it, you can check it out here:

Next up was Garry Brodhead to talk women's basketball with Jay and the guys begin talking about having to miss the games this weekend in Little-Rock because of COVID issues. Coach Brodhead talks about what he did with the downtime, having to play a lot of games in a short amount of time, why he enjoys practice more than games, and more.

Then, they got into the upcoming schedule, coaches feeling about finally getting to play at home, their upcoming opponent at UT-Arlington, how the Mavericks are different from years past and much more.

In case you missed the conversation, take a listen to it here:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook