LISTEN: Bob Marlin and Garry Brodhead on State of UL Basketball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns basketball teams got their conference schedules underway as THE REAL season has officially begun.

The Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team is out to a hot 7-2 start but split their conference opener this past weekend with Texas State at the Cajundome.

Now, the women also split their Sun Belt Conference opening games on the road against Texas State as the team is 2-5 overall.

Bob Marlin and Garry Brodhead joined Jay Walker for Louisiana Basketball Live this Monday from Pete's Family Sports Grill to talk all about it and more.

Bob Marlin was up first and he and Jay spoke about their 1-1 start to the Sun Belt Conference slate, missing Duo Gueye, Devin Butts hot shooting, teaching moments they've had thus far, streaky shooting, and much more.

Next, the guys discuss the upcoming schedule and facing Little Rock coming up next along with how they match up with other teams in the Sun Belt.

In case you missed it, you can check it out here:

Next up was Garry Brodhead to talk women's basketball with Jay and the guys begin talking about their conference games against Texas State, dealing with not having Ty Doucet, who stepped up in her absence, and more.

Then, they got into the upcoming schedule, how they have to stay on the road to continue to play, the match-up against Little Rock, and more.

In case you missed the conversation, take a listen to it here:

