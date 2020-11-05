The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are coming off their second straight road win as they left San Marcos with a Sun Belt West victory 44-34 over Texas State last Saturday. The win certainly wasn't pretty as the team turned the football over four times but their defense forced three of their own and were able to do enough to grab the win.

Every week on The Word With G I'll be talking with head coach Billy Napier as we'll recap the weekend that was, talk about the good, the bad and where they can improve, injuries, the upcoming opponent, and much more.

During this week's conversation, there were obvious negatives with the win over the Bobcats but we focused on the positives he took out of the match-up. I asked coach about a couple of offensive players specifically, Chris Smith fumbles, and more.

We also dove into the upcoming match-up with Arkansas State and what challenges they present from an offensive standpoint with their dual quarterback approach/big-play wide receivers. In addition, some things that really stood out about their defense when scouting them.

The Cajuns are back home this week for a big-time Sun Belt West game against the 3-4, 1-3 SBC Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday at 11 a.m.

In case you missed the conversation on Wednesday with coach Nape you can catch it right here:

