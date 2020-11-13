The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are coming off their third straight win as they came from behind with another Sun Belt West victory 27-20 over Arkansas State last Saturday. The win certainly wasn't pretty as the team was shutout in the first half but roared back in the second half to grab yet another victory.

Every week on The Word With G I'll be talking with head coach Billy Napier as we'll recap the weekend that was, talk about the good, the bad and where they can improve, injuries, the upcoming opponent, and much more.

During this week's conversation, we discussed the "complete game" and how it's sort of avoided the Cajuns to this point yet they keep finding a way to win football games. Also, we got into adjustments that they made at the half, the adversity of this group, and more.

We also dove into the upcoming match-up with South Alabama and what challenges they present from an offensive standpoint with their dual quarterback approach/big-play wide receivers. In addition, some things that really stood out about their defense when scouting them.

The Cajuns are back home this week for a big-time Sun Belt West game against the 3-4, 2-2 SBC South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday at 1 p.m.

In case you missed the conversation on Wednesday with coach Nape you can catch it right here:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook