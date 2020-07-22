LISTEN: Billy Napier Provides Update on UL Football and More

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Billy Napier is heading into his third season as the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team and he's had to face a challenge that he's never faced before, being a head football coach during a pandemic. Obviously none of us have any experience dealing with a pandemic in our lives but trying to run a high-level DI program with so much uncertainty and lack of on-field practice time has got to be quite the task.

On Wednesday he joined me on The Word With G for a nice, solid segment to talk about how his team has dealt with the pandemic, where they were as a group, the offensive line, and much more.

In addition, we got into some specifics when it comes to OG O'Cyrus Torrence, having OL Cole Prudhome back in the mix, how QB Levi Lewis has evolved since Napier first got here, the WR depth, the running backs, and much more.

With the Cajuns coming off their most successful season in score history at 11-3 plus a Lending Tree Bowl victory there certainly are high expectations for 2020, let's just hope that there is a season to be had this year.

