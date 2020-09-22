Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football grabbed yet another road victory this past weekend opening their Sun Belt Conference schedule at Georgia State defeating the Panthers 34-31 in overtime.

The defense continued to play well as the offense struggled to really find consistency and their rhythm as a whole but Elijah Mitchell was able to shake loose a couple of times for two 50+ yard runs, one being for a score. That performance led to Mitchell earning the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Also, don't forget about punter Rhys Byrns who punted the ball seven times on Saturday which Coach Napier stated was too many for his liking but he was superb. He averaged 45 yards per punt and made things very difficult for the Georgia State offense. Due to his efforts, he was honored with the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

On a weekly basis, we'll get an opportunity to hear from Ragin' Cajuns head football coach Billy Napier as he sits down with the voice of the Cajuns Jay Walker at Pete's Family Sports Grill.

Coach Napier sat down this week with Jay to discuss the team's road win against Georgia State, the national recognition they continue to get, and more.

Next, the guys examined the match-up upcoming against Georgia Southern and what to expect out of their unique option offense, how their team could be playing better, some places they could improve upon, and much more.

Finally, Deputy Athletic Director Nico Yankto stops by to speak on the challenges of putting on the home opener on Saturday, the issues of seat selecting for gameday, social distance guidelines, why fans should get to the field early, and more.

In case you missed the show you can check it out here:

