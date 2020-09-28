LISTEN: Billy Napier on Win at GA So and Embracing the Bye Week

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football grabbed yet another victory this past weekend opening their home schedule at Cajun Field Georgia Southern defeating the Golden Eagles 20-18 in walk-off fashion.

This was a tough game against a good football team and a difficult offense to defend with the option threat of Shai Werts at QB and he played perhaps his best football game at least throwing the football-wise. He threw for a career-high 255 yards on 11/18 passing and almost delivered the knockout punch with a throwing two-point conversion to take the lead with less than a minute to go.

Also, don't forget about kicker Nate Snyder who was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week and booted the game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired to lift Louisiana to victory and a 3-0 overall record.

On a weekly basis, we'll get an opportunity to hear from Ragin' Cajuns head football coach Billy Napier as he sits down with the voice of the Cajuns Jay Walker at Pete's Family Sports Grill.

Coach Napier sat down this week with Jay to discuss the team's exciting home win against the Golden Eagles, the confidence this group has in Nate Snyder, Levi Lewis, and the younger offensive players who stepped up, and more.

Next, the guys examine the possibility of having players return from COVID for Appalachian State in a week and a half, the other injuries the team is dealing with, guys who have been a pleasant surprise to this team, and more.

Finally, Director of Athletic Communications Josh Brunner stops by to speak on college football as a whole, what he does for his job, Tik Tok, writing press releases, keeping Billy Napier on track schedule-wise, and so much more.

In case you missed the show you can check it out here:

