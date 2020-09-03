The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football season is right around the corner Sept. 12th at Iowa State in which we just found out will be played without fans.

Beginning this week we have a weekly conversation with Cajuns head football coach Billy Napier (his dad was Bill) on The Word With G every Wednesday at 3:25.

This past week was an impactful one for UL athletes as they organized a protest march around town that was on campus and onto Johnston Street. Coach Napier or as you'll hear he likes to be called "Coach Nape" details the impact of that protest march, how it came to be, why he feels as though he failed his team, and much more.

In addition, we talk about surviving the hurricane and the impactful plans of community service for his team this coming weekend.

Football-wise, we got into how practice has been going lately for the group, some injuries that have occurred, a couple of walk-ons becoming scholarship players, and Eric Garror's ability to be so impactful on defense and special teams.

In case you missed the conversation you can check it out here:

The Cajuns are looking to win the Sun Belt Championship this season as they've made it to the title game the previous two seasons falling to Appalachian State both times. The team will be also looking to build off their most impressive season in school history after they grabbed 11 victories in 2019.

