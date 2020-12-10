The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are coming off one of their most important regular-season victories in program history after they finally beat Appalachian State, a team they had never defeated before.

The win catapulted the Cajuns up to the 19th spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings and set up an epic showdown between them and the 13th ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Sun Belt title game in Conway, SC on December 19th.

Every week on The Word With G I'll be talking with head coach Billy Napier as we'll recap the weekend that was, talk about the good, the bad and where they can improve, injuries, the upcoming opponent, and much more.

During this week's conversation, we discussed the big victory over the Mountaineers, what it meant to his team, the week of preparations leading up to it, the conditions, and more.

We also dove into Paul Boudreaux's snapping issues, both quarterbacks, Levi Lewis' running ability in the game, the defense, the locker room celebration, and his alleged interview with South Carolina.

The Cajuns are off this week before they head to Conway late next week for the Sun Belt Championship Game, let's hope the third time is a charm.

In case you missed the conversation on Wednesday with coach Nape you can catch it right here:

