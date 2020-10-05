Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football had a bit of a weird week with it already being an open date week and then Appalachian State had COVID-19 issues which pushed back the game that was supposed to be played this coming Wednesday. Then, the next issue was could the Cajuns find a game to play before October 17th when they were set to host Coastal Carolina because that would have been 21 days in between games.

The schedule issue has been fixed because both the Cajuns and Coastal agreed to move the game from the 17th to the 10th.

Despite not playing this week, the team got bumped back into the top 25 when Iowa State defeated Oklahoma this past weekend. Louisiana is currently ranked 23rd.

On a weekly basis, we'll get an opportunity to hear from Ragin' Cajuns head football coach Billy Napier as he sits down with the voice of the Cajuns Jay Walker at Pete's Family Sports Grill.

This coaches show was a bit different than normal where coach Napier usually sits down for the chat to kick off the show but this week head Cajuns volleyball coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot was in the hot seat. Coach Mazeitis-Fontenot talked about the success their program has been having this year sitting at 11-0 and ranked 19th in the nation. The team will have a HUGE match-up this Friday at 11 a.m. against another Sun Belt and national power in Texas State.

Next, coach Napier sat down this week with Jay to discuss the team's interesting week, how the team has dealt with the constant changes, CB Mekhi Garner, and the upcoming match-up with Coastal Carolina.

Next, the guys got into COVID and where his guys are recovering from the virus along with what his favorite aspect of coaching is, and more.

