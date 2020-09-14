Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football grabbed its biggest win in program history on Saturday when they marched into Ames, Iowa, and beat the Cyclones of Iowa State 31-14.

The team used two big special team plays on a kick/punt return for touchdowns from Chris Smith and Eric Garror that were basically the difference in the game.

However, don't forget about the aggressive, suffocating defense that the Cajuns played to hold the Cyclones scoreless in the second half.

On a weekly basis, we'll get an opportunity to hear from Ragin' Cajuns head football coach Billy Napier as he sits down with the voice of the Cajuns Jay Walker at Pete's Family Sports Grill.

Coach Napier sat down this week with Jay to discuss the team's huge win against Iowa State, the national recognition that they've gotten, and more.

Next, the guys examined the match-up upcoming against Georgia State and what to expect out of them with the new season here in 2020 and the challenges of having to play a team in their first game of the season. In addition, they also got into how to handle adversity and now conversely how they handle success.

Finally, Athletic Director Bryan Maggard stops by to speak on the challenges of scheduling a pandemic affected season, the win on Saturday, playing on national television, what the set-up is going to be like for home games, and much more.

In case you missed the show you can check it out here:

