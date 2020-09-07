LISTEN: Billy Napier Discusses Beginning 2020 Season and More

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football is finally back this week, can you believe it? I know I had serious doubts as to whether or not this season would actually be played but barring something unforeseen we're actually going to have college football this season.

On a weekly basis, we'll get an opportunity to hear from Ragin' Cajuns head football coach Billy Napier as he sits down with the voice of the Cajuns Jay Walker at Pete's Family Sports Grill.

Coach Napier sat down this week with Jay to discuss the team's loss of assistant coach D.J. Looney, how they've handled the coronavirus pandemic, the off-season, and much more.

Next, the guys examined how the schedule has changed for UL, Iowa State and what Napier is looking at with this week's match-up, the health of the team, and the wide receiver position.

Finally, Travis Swallow, assistant athletic director for sports medicine joins the program to go over the protocols of traveling, dealing with the pandemic, working with the football program, and much more.

In case you missed the show you can check it out here:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook