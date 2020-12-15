LISTEN: Billy Napier-Championship Time for Louisiana

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns grabbed their fifth straight win on Saturday when they demolished the ULM Warhawks. Billy Napier joined Jay Walker for Louisiana Football Live this Monday from Pete's Family Sports Grill to talk all about it and more.

As UL prepares for Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship Game, Louisiana continued their climb back up the Top 25 polls in college football as they're ranked 17th in the AP Poll and 18th in the Coaches Poll.

During the show this week Jay talks to Athletic Director Bryan Maggard first regarding their place in the Sun Belt Conference Title Game, dealing with the pandemic, the potential of a New Year's Six Bowl Game, the win at Appalachian State, and more.

In addition, the guys continued their conversation about season tickets for Ragin' Cajuns baseball and softball and how that's being affected by COVID and capacity limitations.

Next, Coach Napier joined the show, he dove into if this Championship game feels different than the other two, how they've handled COVID as a program, and how he stayed at an Airbnb while he had the virus.

Finally, they talked about the Championship match-up with Coastal, how their team has been built up, and much more.

If you missed it you can check it out here:

