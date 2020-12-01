The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns grabbed their fifth straight win on Saturday when they demolished the ULM Warhawks. Billy Napier joined Jay Walker for Louisiana Football Live this Monday from Pete's Family Sports Grill to talk all about it and more.

As UL finishes up their season on the road the rest of the way, Louisiana continued their climb back up the Top 25 polls in college football as they're ranked 20th in the AP Poll and 21st in the Coaches Poll.

During the show this week Jay and the coach talked about the win against the Warhawks, how they really kept their foot on the gas, how impressive the defense was, and much more.

In addition, they got into dealing with having COVID, attempting to slay the dragon that is Appalachian State and the challenges that they're going to be facing this weekend, and much more.

Next, defensive lineman, Zi'yon Hill took the hot seat to talk about his solid season, the win over ULM, facing Appalachian State, his game overall, the possibility of coming back, what he wants to do after football, and more.

Finally, redshirt junior offensive lineman David Hudson joined Jay to talk about his journey to UL, his childhood learning from his dad as an offensive lineman, facing the ULM Warhawks getting a chance to start, and more.

If you missed it you can check it out here:

