The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns grabbed a third straight win on Saturday when they defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves 27-20. Billy Napier rejoined Jay Walker for Louisiana Football Live this Monday from Pete's Family Sports Grill.

With the home win on Saturday, Louisiana continued their climb back up the Top 25 polls in college football as they're ranked 25th in the AP Poll and 27th in the Coaches Poll.

During the show this week Jay and the coach talked about the win against the Red Wolves, why they started slow but picked it up in the second half, how impressive the defense was, and much more.

In addition, they got into the state of the kicking game, facing South Alabama and the challenges that they're going to be facing this weekend, how they've changed from last year to this year, and much more.

Finally, Ragin' Cajuns head men's basketball coach Bob Marlin joined Jay with the college basketball season just about two weeks away. The guys talk about the beginning of the season, how/why he likes this team this year, dealing with injuries to a few players, COVID-19, and more.

