The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns grabbed not only a fourth straight win on Saturday when they defeated the South Alabama Jaguars 38-10 but they also clinched their third straight Sun Belt West Division Title. Billy Napier joined Jay Walker for Louisiana Football Live this Monday from Pete's Family Sports Grill to talk all about it and more.

With another home win on Saturday, Louisiana continued their climb back up the Top 25 polls in college football as they're ranked 24th in the AP Poll and 25th in the Coaches Poll.

During the show this week Jay and the coach talked about the win against the Jags, playing a more complete game, how impressive the defense was, and much more.

In addition, they got into the state of the kicking game, facing Central Arkansas and the challenges that they're going to be facing this weekend, Military Appreciation Day, and much more.

Finally, Ragin' Cajuns head women's basketball coach Garry Brodhead joined Jay with the college basketball season just about a week away. The guys talk about the beginning of the season, how/why he likes this team this year, dealing with having a target on their backs, COVID-19, and more.

