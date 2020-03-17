As our society deals with the realities of social distancing and greater time spent at home due to our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 (the coronavirus), we want to provide you with resources so you may continue to listen to us for the music, news, talk, and essential community information you know us for. Even without a radio in your home, there are many ways to listen.

Smart Speakers

Amazon Alexa

Download the Alexa app (find Apple version link or the Android version link ). Select "Skills" from the main menu of the app Search for ESPN1420 KPEL-AM. Tap on the station logo to get the ESPN1420 KPEL-AM skill. Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play ESPN 1420 ”

Find more information and support for listening via Amazon Alexa devices here.

Google Home

Our station app is Chromecast-enabled for Google Home. Follow these easy steps:

Confirm that your phone or tablet is connected to the same WiFi as Google Home. Open our app. You can download it here. Tap the Cast button. If you have more than one Google Home speaker, you'll need to choose which one you'd like to play to. You will know you are connected when the Cast button turns from light to dark gray. To stop casting, tap the Cast button again (it will appear at the top of your device).

Find more information on listening via Google Home here.

Listen on our Station App

You'll find our station app available in your app store. Our station apps are perfect to use on all of your mobile devices and tablets.

Clicking the LISTEN option in the menu bar, Listen Live in the main menu or the PLAY icon in the upper-righthand corner of the app will connect you to our stream.

Enable App Alerts

Enabling app alerts will ensure you're getting the latest and most essential communications from us as we continue to update you on the everchanging situation in our community.

Listen Live on our Websites

Desktop and Laptops

Any computer or laptop can be a radio. You'll find the options to LISTEN LIVE to our online stream here.

Mobile Web

Pulling up our website on your mobile device's browser will give you the same options to LISTEN LIVE.

Our Commitment To You

We live here and we work here, too. We're in this together. We will continue to broadcast sharing pertinent information every step of the way.

We also know your life is much more than the coronavirus. That's why we will continue to provide you with the break you need from the constant stream of news and information. The music or talk entertainment and host you know and love are all right here.