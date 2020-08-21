LISTEN: 1969 Mets World Champion OF Art Shamsky
There are only so many people in this world who have the privilege of calling themselves a New York Mets World Champion. The Mets have captured just two Championships during their time as a franchise dating back to 1962. One in 1969 and the other came in 1986, a couple of years before yours truly came out of the womb.
Since the Mets last won in 1986 every single team in the National League East has won a World Championship. Yes, that means I've been alive to see an Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies, and TWO Miami/Florida Marlins Championships but never a Mets win.
During The Word With G on Thursday afternoon, I had the great privilege to have a conversation with a member of that initial 1969 World Series New York Mets team in outfielder Art Shamsky.
Art Shamsky is not only a World Champion but he's also an author of two incredible books called After The Miracle: The Lasting Brotherhood of the '69 Mets and The Magnificent Seasons: How the Jets, Mets, and Knicks Made Sports History and Uplifted a City and a Country.
He's also the host of a brand new podcast called "The Art Shamsky Podcast"
Here's the conversation we had from the other day full of knowledge and enthusiasm from a Champion:
