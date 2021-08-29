List of Trash Pickup Services Suspended on Monday

Even though much of Acadiana will be spared the brunt of Hurricane Ida, most businesses and public entities are closing on Monday out of respect for the storm.

One of the services that many of us will be looking forward to returning is trash pickup. For a good chunk of Acadiana, that won't be until Tuesday at the earliest.

The list below includes all of the parishes that will not have waste services on Monday.

Acadia Parish

Waste Connections will not provide garbage collection on Monday, August 30, 2021. Trash collection is expected, however, to resume on Tuesday, August 31 with the following schedule: Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday, Tuesday routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Wednesday routes will be serviced on Thursday, Thursday routes will be serviced on Friday, and Friday routes will be serviced on Saturday.

Iberia Parish

Waste Connections will not provide garbage collection on Monday, August 30, 2021. They will assess damages and flooded roadways for service and will resume service as soon as roadways are deemed safe to drive.

Lafayette Parish

Republic Services has suspended trash and recycling collection for Monday, August 30, 2021. Collection for all customers will run one day behind for the rest of the week.

Waste Management has canceled residential collection services to its customers in the City of Broussard and the City of Youngsville. Residential collection services will resume for Broussard on their next regularly scheduled collection day. All customers in Youngsville will experience a one-day delay in service this week.

Waste Management has also canceled commercial and roll-off services for Lafayette and the surrounding areas. Those customers will experience a one-day delay in service this week.

Vermilion Parish

Waste Connections will not provide garbage collection on Monday, August 30, 2021. The company will assess damages and flooded roadways and will resume services as soon as roadways are deemed safe to drive.