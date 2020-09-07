List of New Orleans Saints Practice Squad Players

The New Orleans Saints are close to maximizing their practice squad prior to their 2020 regular-season opener.

The Saints, who play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in the season-opener for both teams, added 15 players to their practice squad on Sunday, one shy of the allotment.

NFL practice squads were already set to increase from 10 to 12 this year, but four additional spots were added, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but four additional spots were added.

Expect a lot of movement on practice squads throughout the year, but teams can elevate players to the active roster twice without subjecting them to waivers and can protect four players per week, preventing other teams from signing them.

For the Saints, their current practice squad is comprised of three linebackers, three receivers, three offensive linemen, two defensive backs, and two tight ends, to go along with a defensive lineman and a running back.

Here's the Saints' full practice squad list, as of Sunday night:

LB Joe Bachie

LB Anthony Chickillo

LB Andrew Dowell

WR Bennie Fowler II

TE Garrett Griffin

CB Kemon Hall

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

DL Margus Hunt

WR Juwan Johnson

RB Tony Jones Jr.

TE Tommy Stevens

OL Calvin Throckmorton

OL Cameron Tom

OL John Leglue

DB Keith Washington II