List of New Orleans Saints Practice Squad Players
The New Orleans Saints are close to maximizing their practice squad prior to their 2020 regular-season opener.
The Saints, who play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in the season-opener for both teams, added 15 players to their practice squad on Sunday, one shy of the allotment.
NFL practice squads were already set to increase from 10 to 12 this year, but four additional spots were added, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but four additional spots were added.
Expect a lot of movement on practice squads throughout the year, but teams can elevate players to the active roster twice without subjecting them to waivers and can protect four players per week, preventing other teams from signing them.
For the Saints, their current practice squad is comprised of three linebackers, three receivers, three offensive linemen, two defensive backs, and two tight ends, to go along with a defensive lineman and a running back.
Here's the Saints' full practice squad list, as of Sunday night:
LB Joe Bachie
LB Anthony Chickillo
LB Andrew Dowell
WR Bennie Fowler II
TE Garrett Griffin
CB Kemon Hall
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
DL Margus Hunt
WR Juwan Johnson
RB Tony Jones Jr.
TE Tommy Stevens
OL Calvin Throckmorton
OL Cameron Tom
OL John Leglue
DB Keith Washington II