List of New Orleans Saints 2020 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Undrafted free agents (UDFAs) have been a huge part of the New Orleans Saints success.

Last year, the Saints found return specialist/wide receiver Deonte Harris from Division II Assumption College as a UDFA.

After earning a spot on the 53 man roster, Harris shined in his rookie year, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a returner.

New Orleans Pro Bowl kicker Wil Lutz, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, tight end Josh Hill, special team aces Justin Hardee and J.T. Gray are a number of big contributors on the Saints roster who were UDFAs.

As soon as the NFL Draft ended, Saints GM Mickey Loomis was hard at work, agreeing to terms with a number of UDFAs.

According to multiple reports, here's a list of the New Orleans latest UDFA signings.

- Oregon DE Gus Cumberlander, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football

- Maryland DB Tino Ellis, he announced

- Texas DT Malcolm Roach, he announced

- Utah OT Darrin Paulo, Utah announced

- Notre Dame RB Tony Jones Jr., per Bryan Driskell of SI Notre Dame

- West Virginia DB Keith Washington, per John Hendricks of SI and Forbes Sports

- Michigan State LB Joe Bachie, per NFL Draft Diamonds

- Tennessee WR Marquez Callaway, per Adam Kaplan of Sirius XM

- Oregon OT Calvin Throckmorton, per Kat Terrell of the Athletic

- Northern Illinois OL Jordan Steckler, per his agent Brett Tessler

- Penn State P Blake Gillikin, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football

- Oregon WR Juwan Johnson, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network