List of Cajundome Events Cancelled/Rescheduled and How to Get Refunds

Like pretty much all events across Acadiana for the next several weeks, the Cajundome has had to postpone or cancel a slew of big shows that were scheduled for the arena.

Below is a list of the events that have been cancelled or rescheduled at the arena:

KISS concert has been rescheduled to Wednesday, October 7.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour has been rescheduled to May 29-30 during the Cajun Heartland State Fair.

Kane Brown has been rescheduled to Thursday, August 6.

Cirque Du Soleil OVO has cancelled all Lafayette show dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

Tickets purchased for any of the rescheduled events will remain valid for the new date. Visit the Cajundome's event page links for ticket policies for each event.

Keep in mind that the Cajundome Box Office & Administrative Offices are currently closed in compliance with the stay-at-home order in the state.

For assistance with regards to tickets, contact the Ticketmaster Help Center at 800-653-8000 for additional information.