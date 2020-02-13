Limited-Edition ‘The 36 Collection’ Merchandise Honoring Tony Robichaux Available Friday

UL has just announced a new line of merchandise, "The 36 Collection" honoring the late Coach Tony Robichaux will be available beginning Friday, February 14th.

The official press release says that "The 36 Collection" is a collaboration between UL and the Robichaux family.

"The 36 Collection will be available throughout the baseball season. Initial items include apparel, hats, wooden baseball bats and rubber bracelets. The bracelets feature “Robe-isms,” motivational phrases the coach weaved throughout his pep talks and public speaking appearances."

"The 36 Collection" will be available beginning Friday, February 14th exclusively at both locations of The Ragin’ Cajuns Store at Russo Park and Blackham Coliseum, and will be available online at bookstore.louisiana.edu next week.