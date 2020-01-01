Life Hacks For Every Person Who Wears Glasses
I've been wearing glasses since I was 10 years old, and let me tell you, I love it! If I could afford it, I would have a different pair of glasses for every day, and just as many prescription sunglasses. But on the other hand, it's sometimes a struggle to be a member of the 'four eyes' club. Keeping my glasses clean, handy, and not broken can seem a little stressful at times.
The folks at Home Hacks have some great suggestions for glasses wearers that you probably never thought of before now. Honestly, I'm so glad I saw this, and will def put some of these to use in the near future. Check out the whole list, but some of my faves are below.
- Keep your specs from sliding by applying a little eye shadow primer on the bridge of your nose
- To prevent glasses from fogging up, rub a bar of soap on the lenses. Rinse, wipe off, and voila! No more fog
- Use a piece of glow in the dark masking tape on your eyeglass case to be able to grab your glasses in the dark, or deep in your purse. (I'm doing this TODAY)
- DIY lens cleaner - 2 parts rubbing alcohol, 1 part water and 3 drops of dish soap
- Toothpaste can remove tiny scratches on your lens
- Shaving cream can also be used to stop glasses from fogging up. Spray some on your lenses, wipe off, and no more fogging
- Don't ever use your clothes to clean your lenses. Dust and fibers are a recipe for scratches. Use microfiber cloths always.
- DIY cleaner for lenses and frames - dish soap and water, mix together in a bottle and spray away
- To save a ton of money, try ordering your glasses from on online store
- Polish scratches out by using half a tablespoon of car wax on a microfiber cloth and then give the lenses a very gentle scrub