LHSAA Revokes State Titles From Catholic High Of Baton Rouge After Recruiting Investigation

According to reports, the LHSAA has ruled to revoke Catholic High of Baton Rouge's State Championship Football titles in 2020 and 2017 after concluding an investigation into recruiting which revealed multiple violations by the school.

See the story reported by @WAFB9Sports via Twitter below.

According to the above repot, the Louisiana High School Athletics Association (LHSAA) has placed sanctions against Catholic High of Baton Rouge after an investigation into recruiting violations. The Catholic High football program will have its 2017 and 2020 State Titles revoked, along with their 2018 and 2019 State Runner-Ups.

While the new confidentiality policy within the LHSAA does not require the school to divulge specifics on violations, the report does include that documents from a source showed that Catholic High staff were told to scout specific youth and middle school teams for possible recruits.

The report includes that the investigation into the Catholic High athletics program revealed multiple instances of improper recruiting.

LHSAA President Eddie Bonine told WAFB that there will be no appeal by the school and that the sanctions do not include post-season bans of any kind. In addition, no students will be required to transfer schools as it relates to zoning.

The investigation into the Catholic High of Baton Rouge's Athletics Program began in March of 2021 and ended in May.