LHSAA Releases Statement On Fall Sports Season

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released an official statement today regarding the Fall Sports season.

Executive Director Eddie Bonine sent a memorandum to LHSAA member schools today, stating the need for high school sports "now more than ever".

The memo's headline reads, "The LHSAA is fully committed to Fall Sports".

"Now, more than ever, we are reminded that our communities need high school sports. Interscholastic competition supports the physical, emotional and mental well-being of student-athletes across Louisiana," Bonine says.

"The LHSAA is fully committed to the safe return of high school athletics this fall," he continued. "We encourage member schools to follow LHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee Guidelines to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators. Reopening high school sports depends on all of us working together."

The statement comes two days after Louisiana state senator Cleo Fields released a letter to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, requesting high schools across the state to cancel Fall sports.

LHSAA Fall Sports includes football, volleyball, cross country, and swimming.