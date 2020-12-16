LHSAA Releases Schedule for State Football Championships

Last week, the Louisiana High School Association announced that this year's Prep Classic state football championships would move from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

In the past few years since "the split" of Select and Non-Select schools, the championships were held over two weekends in New Orleans. The games this year are scheduled for four consecutive days -- from Sunday, December 27 through Wednesday, December 30.

Yesterday, the LHSAA announced the game schedule details.

LHSAA

This Friday, the Non-Select schools will be playing in the semi-finals while the Select schools' finals are already set.

Below are the Acadiana teams still in the hunt for state titles.

#5 Destrehan at #1 Acadiana (Listen Live on ESPN1420)

District 4A

#4 Nevile at #1 Carencro

District 3A

#9 Madison Prep at #4 Church Point

Division II

#2 St. Thomas More at #1 De La Salle (Next Weekend-Championship)

Division III

#5 LCA at #2 St. Charles (Next Weekend-Championship)